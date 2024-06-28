Olympic Dream in Jeopardy: DP Manu Caught in Doping Storm

DP Manu, a highly promising javelin thrower targeting the Paris 2024 Olympics, faces a severe setback. The Athletics Federation of India, acting on instructions from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), has barred Manu from competitions due to suspected doping violations.

Despite securing a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Championships and ranking high enough to likely qualify for the Olympics based on world standings, Manu's name was notably absent from the roster for the National Inter-State Championships.

AFI President Adille Sumariwalla revealed that NADA's intervention led to the decision, though details remain unclear. Manu, who was poised for Olympic qualification, now finds himself in a race against time to clarify his standing before the June 30 deadline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)