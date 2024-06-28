Left Menu

Olympic Dream in Jeopardy: DP Manu Caught in Doping Storm

DP Manu, a promising javelin thrower and Olympic hopeful, has been sidelined by the Athletics Federation of India amidst doping allegations. This development could jeopardize his chances for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 24-year-old had recently secured a silver medal in the 2023 Asian Championships and was on track to qualify.

PTI | Panchkula | Updated: 28-06-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 11:54 IST
Olympic Dream in Jeopardy: DP Manu Caught in Doping Storm
DP Manu

DP Manu, a highly promising javelin thrower targeting the Paris 2024 Olympics, faces a severe setback. The Athletics Federation of India, acting on instructions from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), has barred Manu from competitions due to suspected doping violations.

Despite securing a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Championships and ranking high enough to likely qualify for the Olympics based on world standings, Manu's name was notably absent from the roster for the National Inter-State Championships.

AFI President Adille Sumariwalla revealed that NADA's intervention led to the decision, though details remain unclear. Manu, who was poised for Olympic qualification, now finds himself in a race against time to clarify his standing before the June 30 deadline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
3
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
4
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Powering Sierra Leone: A New Dawn for Energy Access

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024