Djokovic and Murray: Wimbledon Comebacks After Surgery

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are set to compete in Wimbledon despite recent surgeries. Djokovic appears ready, practicing after knee surgery, while Murray remains uncertain, leaning towards doubles after a spinal cyst removal. Both are past Wimbledon champions, with Djokovic eyeing his eighth title and Murray considering retirement post-Paris Olympics.

PTI | Wimbledon | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Despite recent surgeries, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are gearing up for a competitive return to Wimbledon, as revealed in Friday's draw. Djokovic has been practicing diligently following knee surgery, while Murray, who had a cyst removed from his spinal cord, is still undecided about his participation in singles, leaning towards a doubles entry with his brother, Jamie.

Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, appears physically prepared for the tournament set to begin Monday, showcasing his readiness in recent practice sessions. Conversely, Murray, a two-time winner on the grass courts, indicated he would make a last-minute decision on his singles play, potentially focusing on doubles.

The competition promises exciting matchups: Murray's first-round singles opponent is Tomas Machac, while Djokovic is slated to face Vit Kopriva. Top-seeded players like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Iga Swiatek are also in the spotlight, heightening the anticipation for high-stakes tennis action at the All England Club.

