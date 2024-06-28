Djokovic and Murray: Wimbledon Comebacks After Surgery

Despite recent surgeries, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are gearing up for a competitive return to Wimbledon, as revealed in Friday's draw. Djokovic has been practicing diligently following knee surgery, while Murray, who had a cyst removed from his spinal cord, is still undecided about his participation in singles, leaning towards a doubles entry with his brother, Jamie.

Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, appears physically prepared for the tournament set to begin Monday, showcasing his readiness in recent practice sessions. Conversely, Murray, a two-time winner on the grass courts, indicated he would make a last-minute decision on his singles play, potentially focusing on doubles.

The competition promises exciting matchups: Murray's first-round singles opponent is Tomas Machac, while Djokovic is slated to face Vit Kopriva. Top-seeded players like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Iga Swiatek are also in the spotlight, heightening the anticipation for high-stakes tennis action at the All England Club.

