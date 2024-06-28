Left Menu

Max Verstappen Storms to Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Pole

Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race, ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Verstappen's best lap around the Red Bull Ring delighted the home crowd. Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz were also in contention for leading positions.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen seized pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race on Friday ahead of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The triple Formula One world champion put in a best lap of one minute 04.686 seconds around his team's home circuit, as the crowd roared in response, with Norris 0.093 slower.

"It's great to be first here in front of, basically, my home fans and my home Grand Prix," said the Dutch driver, whose travelling army of fans turn the stands orange at the Red Bull Ring. "It's been a good day so far." Mercedes' George Russell joined Piastri on the second row with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton together on the third.

Mexican Sergio Perez starts in seventh place with Alpine's Esteban Ocon eighth and team mate Pierre Gasly ninth. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc starts 10th after failing to set a time in the final phase.

