Shericka Jackson Secures 100m National Title for Jamaica

Shericka Jackson captured Jamaica's national title in the 100-meter race, clocking in at 10.84 seconds, outperforming 19-year-old Tia Clayton. This triumph secures her spot in the upcoming Olympics.

Veteran sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in 100 meters, finished third and is set for her fifth Olympic appearance.

In the men's category, Kishane Thompson ran an impressive 9.77 seconds, leading the world rankings and defeating 2021 Olympic semifinalist Oblique Seville.

