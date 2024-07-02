Chelsea Secures Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for £30M

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:08 IST
Chelsea have signed midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City on a five-year contract, the Premier League clubs said on Tuesday. The transfer details for the 25-year-old were not disclosed, but British media reported that the transfer fee was about 30 million pounds ($38 million).

He will reunite with manager Enzo Maresca, who joined Chelsea in June after leading Leicester to the Championship title last season. "It is amazing to be sitting here as a Chelsea player," Dewsbury-Hall said.

"This is a club people grow up watching and hoping to one day play for, so it is a privilege to be here." Dewsbury-Hall netted 12 goals and contributed 12 assists in 44 league matches last season, earning him the title of Leicester's Player of the Season.

Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League last season. ($1 = 0.7893 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

