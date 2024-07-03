Indian Deaf Cricket Team Triumphs in England Series

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar has felicitated the Indian cricket team for its outstanding victory in the Bilateral International Deaf Cricket Series against England.

The Indian team emerged triumphant with an impressive 5-2 win in the T20 matches held between June 18 and June 27 in England. Honouring the team members during the felicitation ceremony, Kumar presented them with bouquets and shawls, acknowledging their remarkable achievement.

''This victory of the Indian Deaf Cricket Team is a moment of pride for the entire country. The team's determination has turned the impossible into possible. This win is not just yours but belongs to the entire nation,'' Kumar proclaimed.

He further noted, ''Our deaf players have proven that given the opportunity, they can always rise to the occasion. Hoisting the tricolour on foreign soil is a matter of great pride for all of us. Victory on the cricket field instills energy, enthusiasm, and joy in a person's life, inspiring them to overcome the harshest of circumstances.''

