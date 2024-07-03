Left Menu

Indian Deaf Cricket Team Triumphs in England Series

Minister Virendra Kumar honored the Indian Deaf Cricket Team for winning the Bilateral International Deaf Cricket Series against England with a 5-2 victory in T20 matches. He praised the team’s determination and highlighted their achievement as a source of national pride.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:44 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar has felicitated the Indian cricket team for its outstanding victory in the Bilateral International Deaf Cricket Series against England.

The Indian team emerged triumphant with an impressive 5-2 win in the T20 matches held between June 18 and June 27 in England. Honouring the team members during the felicitation ceremony, Kumar presented them with bouquets and shawls, acknowledging their remarkable achievement.

''This victory of the Indian Deaf Cricket Team is a moment of pride for the entire country. The team's determination has turned the impossible into possible. This win is not just yours but belongs to the entire nation,'' Kumar proclaimed.

He further noted, ''Our deaf players have proven that given the opportunity, they can always rise to the occasion. Hoisting the tricolour on foreign soil is a matter of great pride for all of us. Victory on the cricket field instills energy, enthusiasm, and joy in a person's life, inspiring them to overcome the harshest of circumstances.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

