Left Menu

Mumbai Gears Up for Historic World Cup Victory Parade

The Indian cricket team, fresh from their T20 World Cup victory, will participate in a grand road show and felicitation ceremony in Mumbai. Elaborate security measures have been arranged for the event, which will culminate at Wankhede Stadium. The team, delayed by Hurricane Beryl, arrived from Barbados and will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the celebration.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2024 08:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 08:47 IST
Mumbai Gears Up for Historic World Cup Victory Parade
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Police have put in place extensive security arrangements for Thursday evening's road show celebrating the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in Mumbai, an official announced.

The triumphant team, which returned to India on Thursday morning, will journey in an open bus from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, where a felicitation ceremony will be held.

The procession is planned for 5 to 7 pm, with the police deploying extra security along Marine Drive to manage large crowds and prevent any untoward incidents.

The team arrived in New Delhi from Barbados amid a drizzle, greeted by enthusiastic fans. Due to Hurricane Beryl, their departure was delayed. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled before they fly to Mumbai for the parade.

The Indian squad's recent triumph marks their second T20 world title, ending an 11-year drought for an ICC trophy since their Champions Trophy win in 2013 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024