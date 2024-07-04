Mumbai Gears Up for Historic World Cup Victory Parade

Police have put in place extensive security arrangements for Thursday evening's road show celebrating the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in Mumbai, an official announced.

The triumphant team, which returned to India on Thursday morning, will journey in an open bus from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, where a felicitation ceremony will be held.

The procession is planned for 5 to 7 pm, with the police deploying extra security along Marine Drive to manage large crowds and prevent any untoward incidents.

The team arrived in New Delhi from Barbados amid a drizzle, greeted by enthusiastic fans. Due to Hurricane Beryl, their departure was delayed. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled before they fly to Mumbai for the parade.

The Indian squad's recent triumph marks their second T20 world title, ending an 11-year drought for an ICC trophy since their Champions Trophy win in 2013 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership.

