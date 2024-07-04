Wallabies Set to Usher in a New Dawn Against Wales

After a thoroughly dispiriting 18 months for Australian rugby that has further demoralised an already struggling code, the Wallabies open a new era on Saturday against Wales with hopes that Joe Schmidt can usher in a new dawn.

Schmidt is on the surface an unlikely coaching saviour for the nation that twice won the World Cup, a New Zealander as understated and unassuming as his predecessor Eddie Jones was brash and hyperbolic. There have been no wild promises from the former Ireland coach of the sort that Jones threw around like confetti last year and his first team selection would perhaps be best described as workmanlike.

Liam Wright, an equally understated flanker with only five caps, will lead the team out at Sydney Football Stadium as the Wallabies look to avenge their most recent humiliation. That was the 40-6 loss at the hands of Wales in Lyon last year that effectively ensured Australia would exit the World Cup after the pool stage for the first time.

Schmidt should at least offer a measure of consistency in selection after the chaos of the second coming of Jones and even if there were seven potential debutants in his matchday squad, it is a team picked on form. "We're trying to have a really keen, fresh group but a balance of experience, and a balance of what we saw potential in, and hopefully that potential becomes the performance that we need," Schmidt told reporters on Thursday.

"We've got to be short-term focused and make sure we win as many of the moments that matter on Saturday so that we build some confidence and combinations, and at the same time keep the scoreboard ticking over." Flyhalf Noah Lolesio, who was discarded by Jones, can be counted on to do his part to keep the scoreboard moving by kicking most of his goals -- a must for a team looking to clamber up the test rankings from ninth in the world.

Wales are ranked 10th after losing their last seven matches, including a 41-13 loss to world champions South Africa two weeks ago, and have not beaten the Wallabies in Australia since 1969. Schmidt's compatriot and opposite number on Saturday, Warren Gatland, has good memories of Australia having vanquished the Wallabies as coach of the British and Irish Lions in 2013.

The team that won the Sydney decider that year had 10 Welsh starters but it is fair to say that Gatland does not have the same quality of players under his command 11 years on. He sprung a surprise on Thursday by handing the red number 10 shirt to Ben Thomas, who has played most of his senior career at inside centre, and Australia can expect plenty of big ball carriers battering at their defensive line on Saturday.

The Wallabies will be favourites to win the two-match series which continues next week in Melbourne as they look to build a side capable of taking on the Lions again next year. "There's a lot of talent within the Australia squad and we know they will want to come out firing and put in a performance against us this weekend," said Gatland.

