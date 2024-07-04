Left Menu

India's T20 Cricket Heroes Return to Heroic Welcome Amid Monsoon Showers

India's T20 World Cup-winning cricket team received a euphoric welcome from fans despite monsoon showers as they returned home. Heavy security and enthusiastic supporters greeted them, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosting a breakfast meet. The players participated in celebrations, including an open bus victory parade and a felicitation ceremony at Wankhede Stadium.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:36 IST
India's T20 Cricket Heroes Return to Heroic Welcome Amid Monsoon Showers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heavy monsoon showers and stringent security, India's T20 World Cup-winning cricket team returned home to a hero's welcome on Thursday. Fans, undeterred by the weather, enthusiastically greeted the champions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The celebrations continued as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the team for breakfast, where players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma expressed their gratitude. The team later participated in an open bus victory parade in Mumbai, culminating in a grand felicitation ceremony at Wankhede Stadium.

The spirited reception highlighted the nation's passion for cricket, leaving both fans and players with memories to cherish.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024