India's T20 Cricket Heroes Return to Heroic Welcome Amid Monsoon Showers

Amid heavy monsoon showers and stringent security, India's T20 World Cup-winning cricket team returned home to a hero's welcome on Thursday. Fans, undeterred by the weather, enthusiastically greeted the champions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The celebrations continued as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the team for breakfast, where players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma expressed their gratitude. The team later participated in an open bus victory parade in Mumbai, culminating in a grand felicitation ceremony at Wankhede Stadium.

The spirited reception highlighted the nation's passion for cricket, leaving both fans and players with memories to cherish.

