UEFA's Captain-Only Rule Transforms Referee Communication

UEFA has decided to expand the captain-only rule for referee discussions to all of its competitions after its successful implementation at Euro 2024. This measure, aimed at facilitating clearer communication, limits discussions to team captains only. UEFA's managing director for refereeing, Roberto Rosetti, noted that it has led to a more positive response from players, reducing on-field dissent.

Players violating the rule face cautions, and if the captain is a goalkeeper, an outfield player can be nominated. The captains' exclusive role in seeking clarifications enhances on-field discipline. National associations are showing interest in adopting this approach, reflecting its growing success.

With the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League kicking off next week, the new rule will now be implemented across all UEFA competitions. This marks a significant step towards improving football's overall game management.