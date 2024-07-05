Left Menu

Arne Slot Embraces Klopp's Legacy at Liverpool

Arne Slot, introduced as Liverpool's new manager, intends to maintain the high-energy, attacking football popularized by his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp. Slot, who previously managed Feyenoord, emphasizes the excitement of inheriting a squad with a winning culture and sees a strong opportunity for future success.

Arne Slot was introduced as Liverpool's new manager on Friday, with a commitment to preserving the high-energy, heavy-metal football style that Jurgen Klopp famously established at the club.

Speaking at his inaugural news conference, the 45-year-old Dutchman emphasized the similarities between his playing style and that of his predecessor.

'I think one of the reasons why Liverpool came to me was my playing style is not so much different,' Slot stated, reflecting on his success at Feyenoord. 'We both like the fans to come into the stadium and see a team that plays with a lot of energy, plays good football and that's the thing I'm focused on most.'

Slot inherits a Liverpool squad and a fanbase accustomed to success. Klopp's nine-year tenure saw the club win its first league title since 1990, the Champions League, and five other major trophies. Reflecting on his new role, Slot expressed excitement rather than trepidation about following in Klopp's footsteps.

'I do feel we have a really good team and squad and as a manager, you want to work at a club where there are good players with the opportunity to win something,' Slot observed. 'I think you look at it as being the successor of someone really successful, but I look at that as ideal because there is an opportunity to win something.'

