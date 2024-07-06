Left Menu

Wimbledon Day 5: Stunning Upsets and Rain Delays

Day 5 of the Wimbledon tennis championships featured standout performances, including Jannik Sinner's dominant win over Miomir Kecmanovic and Emma Raducanu's victory over Maria Sakkari. Rain caused delays on outer courts, while indoor matches continued. Key victories also came from Carlos Alcaraz, Grigor Dimitrov, and Paula Badosa.

Day 5 of the Wimbledon tennis championships featured standout performances and unexpected turns. World number one Jannik Sinner breezed through his match against Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, defeating him 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. Sinner's victory sets the stage for a clash with either Ben Shelton or Denis Shapovalov.

Emma Raducanu, former U.S. Open champion, dominated Greek ninth seed Maria Sakkari, winning 6-2, 6-3, and advancing to face qualifier Lulu Sun. Coco Gauff also impressed, defeating British qualifier Sonay Kartal 6-4, 6-0.

Rain caused delays on the outer courts, though play continued on Centre Court and Court One. Other notable wins included Carlos Alcaraz overcoming Frances Tiafoe and Grigor Dimitrov's victory over Gael Monfils. Paula Badosa stunned Daria Kasatkina to advance to the fourth round.

