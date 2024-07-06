Canada Edges Venezuela in Thrilling Copa America Quarterfinals

In a gripping clash, Canada edged past Venezuela with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory to secure a spot in the Copa America semi-finals, following a 1-1 deadlock at the end of regular time.

The match's pivotal moment came when Wilker Angel's penalty was saved by Maxime Crepeau, allowing Ismael Kone to score the winning shot and propel Canada into the next round. This marks Canada's first-ever semi-final appearance in the tournament.

Awaiting Canada is a semi-final rematch against defending champions Argentina, whom they will face in New Jersey on Tuesday. The teams previously met in the tournament opener, where Argentina came out on top with a 2-0 win.

