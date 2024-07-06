Left Menu

Canada Edges Venezuela in Thrilling Copa America Quarterfinals

Canada defeated Venezuela 4-3 in a penalty shootout to reach the Copa America semi-finals, after a 1-1 draw in regular time. Wilker Angel's missed penalty and Ismael Kone's successful shot were decisive. Canada will face Argentina in the semi-final in New Jersey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 08:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 08:59 IST
Canada Edges Venezuela in Thrilling Copa America Quarterfinals
AI Generated Representative Image

In a gripping clash, Canada edged past Venezuela with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory to secure a spot in the Copa America semi-finals, following a 1-1 deadlock at the end of regular time.

The match's pivotal moment came when Wilker Angel's penalty was saved by Maxime Crepeau, allowing Ismael Kone to score the winning shot and propel Canada into the next round. This marks Canada's first-ever semi-final appearance in the tournament.

Awaiting Canada is a semi-final rematch against defending champions Argentina, whom they will face in New Jersey on Tuesday. The teams previously met in the tournament opener, where Argentina came out on top with a 2-0 win.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024