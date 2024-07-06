Canada Edges Venezuela in Thrilling Copa America Quarterfinals
Canada defeated Venezuela 4-3 in a penalty shootout to reach the Copa America semi-finals, after a 1-1 draw in regular time. Wilker Angel's missed penalty and Ismael Kone's successful shot were decisive. Canada will face Argentina in the semi-final in New Jersey.
In a gripping clash, Canada edged past Venezuela with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory to secure a spot in the Copa America semi-finals, following a 1-1 deadlock at the end of regular time.
The match's pivotal moment came when Wilker Angel's penalty was saved by Maxime Crepeau, allowing Ismael Kone to score the winning shot and propel Canada into the next round. This marks Canada's first-ever semi-final appearance in the tournament.
Awaiting Canada is a semi-final rematch against defending champions Argentina, whom they will face in New Jersey on Tuesday. The teams previously met in the tournament opener, where Argentina came out on top with a 2-0 win.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sinner and Zverev Triumph in Thrilling Halle Open Semi-Finals
Jannik Sinner Battles to Reach Halle Open Semi-Finals
India's Dominant Win Secures Semi-Final Spot in T20 World Cup
England's Semi-Final Hopes Ride on Brook and Livingstone's Crucial Partnership
India Dominates Bangladesh to Inch Closer to T20 World Cup Semi-Final