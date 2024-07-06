End of an Era: Toni Kroos Bids Farewell to Soccer

Germany's soccer legend Toni Kroos played his final game at the European Championship last Friday, as Spain's 2-1 victory ended his illustrious career. Known for his exceptional skills, Kroos was warmly embraced by teammates and opponents alike.

Former Real Madrid teammates Dani Carvajal and Joselu, along with other Spanish players, paid their respects to the retiring star, highlighting his significant contributions to the sport. Kroos, the last German player born in East Germany, earned 114 caps and achieved numerous victories, including the 2014 World Cup.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann praised Kroos, who returned from retirement to stabilize the team. Despite the bitter end, Kroos's legacy remains intact, having won six Champions Leagues, four Spanish leagues, and other major titles. His character and team spirit were celebrated as his most remarkable traits.

