Left Menu

West Ham United Signs Max Kilman for £40 Million

West Ham United has secured the signing of 6-foot-4 centre-back Max Kilman for £40 million from Wolverhampton. Kilman, who captained Wolves last season, has agreed to a seven-year deal. Previously, he made 25 appearances for England's national futsal team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-07-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 16:44 IST
West Ham United Signs Max Kilman for £40 Million
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

West Ham United has officially signed towering centre-back Max Kilman from Wolverhampton in a deal worth £40 million (USD 51 million), the club announced on Saturday.

Kilman has committed to a seven-year contract, concluding a six-year tenure at Wolves, where he played under the newly appointed West Ham manager, Julen Lopetegui.

The 27-year-old London native, who captained Wolves last season, also has a background in futsal, representing England's national futsal team in 25 appearances.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024