West Ham United Signs Max Kilman for £40 Million

West Ham United has officially signed towering centre-back Max Kilman from Wolverhampton in a deal worth £40 million (USD 51 million), the club announced on Saturday.

Kilman has committed to a seven-year contract, concluding a six-year tenure at Wolves, where he played under the newly appointed West Ham manager, Julen Lopetegui.

The 27-year-old London native, who captained Wolves last season, also has a background in futsal, representing England's national futsal team in 25 appearances.

