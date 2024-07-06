West Ham United Signs Max Kilman for £40 Million
West Ham United has secured the signing of 6-foot-4 centre-back Max Kilman for £40 million from Wolverhampton. Kilman, who captained Wolves last season, has agreed to a seven-year deal. Previously, he made 25 appearances for England's national futsal team.
West Ham United has officially signed towering centre-back Max Kilman from Wolverhampton in a deal worth £40 million (USD 51 million), the club announced on Saturday.
Kilman has committed to a seven-year contract, concluding a six-year tenure at Wolves, where he played under the newly appointed West Ham manager, Julen Lopetegui.
The 27-year-old London native, who captained Wolves last season, also has a background in futsal, representing England's national futsal team in 25 appearances.
