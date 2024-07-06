India Triumphs in Thrilling T20 Opener Against Zimbabwe

In a gripping T20 International opener between Zimbabwe and India, the latter emerged victorious, thanks to stellar bowling performances by Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar. Zimbabwe, put to bat first, found themselves on the back foot early on and struggled to build a formidable score.

Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, and Dion Myers showed flashes of resistance but failed to convert their starts into significant contributions, leaving Zimbabwe with a modest total of 115 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs.

India's bowling unit, led by Ravi Bishnoi with an impressive four-wicket haul, dismantled the Zimbabwean lineup effectively. Washington Sundar provided crucial breakthroughs, contributing significantly to the team's success.

