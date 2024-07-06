Left Menu

Inter Milan Signs Piotr Zielinski on Four-Year Deal

Inter Milan has secured Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski on a four-year contract following his departure from Napoli. Zielinski, a key player in Napoli's 2022-23 championship win, was praised by Inter for his class and experience. He brings a wealth of Serie A experience and international acclaim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 21:24 IST
In a strategic move, Inter Milan has signed Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski on a four-year deal. The Serie A club announced the signing on Saturday, following the expiration of Zielinski's contract with Napoli at the end of June.

Zielinski, 30, joined Napoli in 2016 and played a pivotal role in securing the club's first championship in 33 years during the 2022-23 season. The midfielder, who made his Serie A debut with Udinese in 2012 and later spent two seasons on loan at Empoli, is celebrated for his class and extensive experience in the league.

Inter Milan proudly stated, 'Piotr Zielinski, the first Polish player in Inter's history, is ready to display all his quality in Nerazzurri colours.' Zielinski has also made significant contributions to the Polish national team, scoring 12 goals in 93 games and participating in three European Championships and two World Cups.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

