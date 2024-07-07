Cody Gakpo Leads Netherlands to Semifinals in Dramatic Comeback
Cody Gakpo's crucial goal propelled the Netherlands to a 2-1 victory over Turkey, securing a spot in the semifinals of the European Championship. Despite Turkey's initial lead, the Netherlands made a comeback. Turkey faced setbacks with the suspension of Merih Demiral and political tensions involving President Erdogan.
- Country:
- Germany
Cody Gakpo scored again to send the Netherlands to the semifinals of the European Championship after a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Turkey on Saturday.
Gakpo's fourth goal of the tournament came in the 76th minute, just six minutes after Stefan De Vrij equalized Samet Akaydin's first-half header for Turkey in the last of the quarterfinals.
The Netherlands will face England in the second semifinal in Dortmund on Wednesday. Spain will face France in the first semifinal on Tuesday.
Turkey was without defender Merih Demiral, who was suspended for two matches by UEFA for making a nationalistic hand gesture after scoring in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Austria. The gesture is linked to Turkish nationalists and an ultra-nationalist group.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the game after changing his plans due to a diplomatic dispute with Germany over Demiral's gesture.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Quinton de Kock's Powerplay Heroics Lead South Africa to Narrow Win Over England
Declan Rice on England's Euro 2024 Pressure: Leading the Charge
"Want to finish with win over England,.." USA skipper Aaron on team's final T20 WC clash against defending champions
T20 WC: England captain Jos Buttler wins toss, elects to bowl against USA in must-win game
David Miller reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during South Africa's Super 8 clash against England