Cody Gakpo Leads Netherlands to Semifinals in Dramatic Comeback

Cody Gakpo scored again to send the Netherlands to the semifinals of the European Championship after a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Turkey on Saturday.

Gakpo's fourth goal of the tournament came in the 76th minute, just six minutes after Stefan De Vrij equalized Samet Akaydin's first-half header for Turkey in the last of the quarterfinals.

The Netherlands will face England in the second semifinal in Dortmund on Wednesday. Spain will face France in the first semifinal on Tuesday.

Turkey was without defender Merih Demiral, who was suspended for two matches by UEFA for making a nationalistic hand gesture after scoring in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Austria. The gesture is linked to Turkish nationalists and an ultra-nationalist group.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the game after changing his plans due to a diplomatic dispute with Germany over Demiral's gesture.

