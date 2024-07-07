Left Menu

Cody Gakpo Leads Netherlands to Semifinals in Dramatic Comeback

Cody Gakpo's crucial goal propelled the Netherlands to a 2-1 victory over Turkey, securing a spot in the semifinals of the European Championship. Despite Turkey's initial lead, the Netherlands made a comeback. Turkey faced setbacks with the suspension of Merih Demiral and political tensions involving President Erdogan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 07-07-2024 02:41 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 02:41 IST
Cody Gakpo Leads Netherlands to Semifinals in Dramatic Comeback
Cody Gakpo
  • Country:
  • Germany

Cody Gakpo scored again to send the Netherlands to the semifinals of the European Championship after a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Turkey on Saturday.

Gakpo's fourth goal of the tournament came in the 76th minute, just six minutes after Stefan De Vrij equalized Samet Akaydin's first-half header for Turkey in the last of the quarterfinals.

The Netherlands will face England in the second semifinal in Dortmund on Wednesday. Spain will face France in the first semifinal on Tuesday.

Turkey was without defender Merih Demiral, who was suspended for two matches by UEFA for making a nationalistic hand gesture after scoring in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Austria. The gesture is linked to Turkish nationalists and an ultra-nationalist group.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the game after changing his plans due to a diplomatic dispute with Germany over Demiral's gesture.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024