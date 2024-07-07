Left Menu

Uruguay Stuns Brazil in Dramatic Copa America Quarterfinal

Uruguay triumphed over Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the Copa America quarterfinals, despite being reduced to ten men. The match ended in a goalless draw after regulation time, forcing penalties where Uruguayan keeper Sergio Rochet was pivotal. Uruguay will face Colombia in the semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 10:15 IST
In a thrilling encounter, Uruguay edged out Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout on Saturday, securing their spot in the Copa America semi-finals at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Despite being down to ten men, Uruguay managed to hold on for a 0-0 draw in regulation time.

The absence of Brazil's key player Vinicius Jr, who was suspended, was noticeable as Dorival Jr's side struggled to create opportunities. Uruguay's Nahitan Nandez was sent off late in the second half, but the ensuing penalty shootout saw Sergio Rochet save Brazil's first penalty from Eder Militao. Brazil's Douglas Luiz also missed, hitting the post.

Keeper Alisson Becker briefly kept Brazil hopes alive, but Manuel Ugarte's decisive spot-kick sealed Uruguay's win. 'It was a very tense match,' said Rochet. 'We are very excited and going for more.' The match featured 41 fouls and physical confrontations, notably against Brazil's 17-year-old Endrick.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

