Weekend of Triumphs and Tragedies in Sports

This weekend in sports saw remarkable highs and tragic lows. James Rodriguez dazzled at the Copa America, helping Colombia to the semi-finals. In a devastating turn, NFL rookie Khyree Jackson and two others died in a car crash. Meanwhile, Lauren Jackson, 43, secured her fifth Olympic spot.

Top seed Iga Swiatek exited Wimbledon in a shocking third-round defeat. Washington rookie James Wood made a splash in MLB with his first major league home run. England's soccer team advanced to Euro2024 semi-finals after a penalty shootout win over Switzerland, and Caitlin Clark made WNBA history with a triple-double.

Uruguay overcame Brazil on penalties to reach the Copa America semi-finals, showcasing their resilience even when down to 10 men. It was a weekend defined by both inspiration and heartbreak across the global sports landscape.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)