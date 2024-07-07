Weekend of Triumphs and Tragedies in Sports
A roundup of this weekend's sports news, highlighting James Rodriguez's Copa America heroics, the tragic car crash involving NFL rookie Khyree Jackson, Lauren Jackson's Olympic return, Swiatek's Wimbledon upset, and other key moments across various sports.
This weekend in sports saw remarkable highs and tragic lows. James Rodriguez dazzled at the Copa America, helping Colombia to the semi-finals. In a devastating turn, NFL rookie Khyree Jackson and two others died in a car crash. Meanwhile, Lauren Jackson, 43, secured her fifth Olympic spot.
Top seed Iga Swiatek exited Wimbledon in a shocking third-round defeat. Washington rookie James Wood made a splash in MLB with his first major league home run. England's soccer team advanced to Euro2024 semi-finals after a penalty shootout win over Switzerland, and Caitlin Clark made WNBA history with a triple-double.
Uruguay overcame Brazil on penalties to reach the Copa America semi-finals, showcasing their resilience even when down to 10 men. It was a weekend defined by both inspiration and heartbreak across the global sports landscape.
