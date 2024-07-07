Left Menu

Jadon Sancho Applauds Bukayo Saka’s Penalty Redemption

Jadon Sancho commended Bukayo Saka for his pivotal penalty during the Euro 2024 quarterfinals against Switzerland. This act helped erase memories of their missed penalties and the subsequent abuse received after the 2021 European Championship. Saka shared his journey of turning past failures into motivation for future success.

Dortmund | Updated: 07-07-2024 18:15 IST
Jadon Sancho has lauded Bukayo Saka for his crucial penalty during England's Euro 2024 quarterfinal victory over Switzerland. Saka's successful penalty is seen as a redemptive moment following his and his teammates' missed shots in the 2021 European Championship final against Italy.

The trio, including Marcus Rashford, faced severe racist abuse on social media after their crucial misses at Wembley. Now, Saka's recent success in the penalty shootout marks a significant turnaround.

Sancho expressed his pride in Saka via Instagram, with Saka himself stating that overcoming past penalties has made him stronger. Embracing pressure, he is committed to facing such challenges head-on.

