Abhishek Sharma's Spectacular Century Lights Up India's Innings

Abhishek Sharma scored a remarkable 46-ball century, leading India to an impressive 234 for two against Zimbabwe in the second T20 International. Abhishek, who had a disappointing debut, made a strong comeback with eight sixes and seven fours, forming a crucial partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad, facilitating India's record score against Zimbabwe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 07-07-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 18:20 IST
Abhishek Sharma
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Young Abhishek Sharma delivered a powerful and graceful performance with a 46-ball century that spearheaded India to a monumental 234 for two against Zimbabwe in the second T20 International on Sunday.

This total marked India's highest ever against Zimbabwe in T20 Internationals, a significant rebound after a surprising collapse in the first match. After a tough debut where he scored a duck, IPL's leading Indian six-hitter demonstrated his prowess by smashing eight sixes and seven fours.

Teaming up with Ruturaj Gaikwad (77* off 47), Abhishek added 137 runs for the second wicket, taking full advantage of a dropped catch early in his innings. His brutal assault, including an array of elegant and powerful shots, turned the game in India's favor. Despite a brief setback, the partnership continued to flourish, showcasing top-class cricketing skills and resilience. Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh also contributed significantly to India's commanding total, capitalizing on Zimbabwe's fielding lapses.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

