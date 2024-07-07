Left Menu

Pedri's Unbroken Spirit: A Glimpse into Spain's Euro 2024 Journey

Spain midfielder Pedri has gracefully accepted Toni Kroos' apology after the latter's challenge led to Pedri's knee injury, ruling him out of Euro 2024. Despite the setback, Pedri remains with the squad, expressing his unwavering support and commitment to Spain's campaign.

Spain midfielder Pedri has forgiven Toni Kroos after the German player's challenge resulted in a knee injury that ended Pedri's participation in Euro 2024.

Pedri was ruled out of the tournament's remainder after suffering the injury during Spain's quarterfinal win over Germany. Kroos publicly apologized to Pedri, who responded with gratitude.

Despite the injury, Pedri pledged to stay with the Spanish squad, showing unwavering support. He emphasized his commitment to the team's success as they prepare for their semifinal against France and potential final match.

