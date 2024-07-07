Left Menu

Francesco Bagnaia Clinches MotoGP Victory in Dramatic German Grand Prix

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia won the German Grand Prix, moving to the top of the MotoGP championship. Marc Marquez finished second while his brother Alex secured third, marking a rare sibling double podium. Title rival Jorge Martin crashed near the end, forfeiting his lead, and handing Bagnaia the win.

Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati emerged triumphant in the German Grand Prix on Sunday, climbing to the top of the MotoGP championship standings. The race saw a dramatic finish as title rival Jorge Martin crashed with two laps remaining, allowing Bagnaia to secure his fourth consecutive victory.

Marc Marquez finished second, with his brother Alex Marquez achieving third place, marking the first time two siblings have shared the podium since Nobuatsu and Takuma Aoki in 1996. The result moved Bagnaia 10 points clear at the top of the championship as Martin, who had initially led the race, saw his lead slip away.

Marc Marquez, racing through injuries, climbed from a 13th place start to ultimately secure second, showcasing an impressive performance. The dramatic race concluded with Francesco Bagnaia taking the lead and winning, while the Marquez brothers celebrated a shared podium finish, adding another memorable chapter to MotoGP history.

