Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Blazing Century Leads India to Record Victory Over Zimbabwe

Young Abhishek Sharma shone with a 46-ball century as India defeated Zimbabwe by 100 runs in the second T20I, marking India's largest margin of victory in T20Is against Zimbabwe. His performance, complemented by contributions from other Indian players, set a record and levelled the series at 1-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:04 IST
Abhishek Sharma's Blazing Century Leads India to Record Victory Over Zimbabwe
Abhishek Sharma
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

In a spectacular display of batting prowess, young Abhishek Sharma announced his arrival on the big stage by scoring a breathtaking 46-ball century. This remarkable innings helped India crush Zimbabwe by 100 runs in the second T20I, marking the team's largest margin of victory against Zimbabwe in T20Is.

India's triumph came after a disappointing loss in the series opener. Sharma's scintillating knock, featuring eight sixes and seven fours, propelled India to a massive total of 234 for two. The Indian bowlers, led by pacers Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan, ensured victory by dismissing Zimbabwe for 134 in 18.4 overs.

This resounding victory, characterized by a perfect blend of power and grace in Sharma's innings, sets the stage for a thrilling series decider. The team now looks forward to finalizing their playing XI for the crucial third match, with several tough decisions on the horizon.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024