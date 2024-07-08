India Levels Series with Dominant Victory over Zimbabwe

In a dominant display, India leveled the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with a commanding 100-run victory in the second T20I held at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

India's Abhishek Sharma led the charge with a blistering century, scoring 100 off just 47 balls. Supported by Ruturaj Gaikwad's 77* runs and a quickfire 48 from Rinku Singh, India posted an imposing total of 234/2 in 20 overs.

Chasing 235, Zimbabwe was bowled out for 134 in 18.4 overs. Despite resistance from Wessly Madhevere and Luke Jongwe, India's bowlers, spearheaded by Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar, stifled the hosts. Zimbabwe's skipper Sikandar Raza praised the Indian team, recognizing their world-class performance.

