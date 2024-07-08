Left Menu

India Levels Series with Dominant Victory over Zimbabwe

India secured a massive 100-run victory against Zimbabwe in the second T20I. Abhishek Sharma's century and disciplined bowling were key as the series leveled 1-1. Zimbabwe's skipper Sikandar Raza acknowledged India's superior performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 08:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 08:06 IST
India Levels Series with Dominant Victory over Zimbabwe
Indian cricket team celebrate after beating Zimbabwe in second T20I in Harare (Image: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
In a dominant display, India leveled the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with a commanding 100-run victory in the second T20I held at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

India's Abhishek Sharma led the charge with a blistering century, scoring 100 off just 47 balls. Supported by Ruturaj Gaikwad's 77* runs and a quickfire 48 from Rinku Singh, India posted an imposing total of 234/2 in 20 overs.

Chasing 235, Zimbabwe was bowled out for 134 in 18.4 overs. Despite resistance from Wessly Madhevere and Luke Jongwe, India's bowlers, spearheaded by Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar, stifled the hosts. Zimbabwe's skipper Sikandar Raza praised the Indian team, recognizing their world-class performance.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

