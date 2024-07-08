India Levels Series with Dominant Victory over Zimbabwe
India secured a massive 100-run victory against Zimbabwe in the second T20I. Abhishek Sharma's century and disciplined bowling were key as the series leveled 1-1. Zimbabwe's skipper Sikandar Raza acknowledged India's superior performance.
- Country:
- Zimbabwe
In a dominant display, India leveled the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with a commanding 100-run victory in the second T20I held at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.
India's Abhishek Sharma led the charge with a blistering century, scoring 100 off just 47 balls. Supported by Ruturaj Gaikwad's 77* runs and a quickfire 48 from Rinku Singh, India posted an imposing total of 234/2 in 20 overs.
Chasing 235, Zimbabwe was bowled out for 134 in 18.4 overs. Despite resistance from Wessly Madhevere and Luke Jongwe, India's bowlers, spearheaded by Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar, stifled the hosts. Zimbabwe's skipper Sikandar Raza praised the Indian team, recognizing their world-class performance.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Mayank Yadav likely to get India call-ups for Zimbabwe T20I series: Sources
Shubman Gill to lead India in T20I series against Zimbabwe; Parag, Abhishek Sharma get maiden call-ups
Shubman Gill Expresses Disappointment After India’s Shocking Loss to Zimbabwe in T20I
Shubman Gill Leads India in T20I Clash Against Zimbabwe
Abhishek Sharma's Century Powers India to Emphatic Win Over Zimbabwe