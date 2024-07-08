From Duck to Century: Abhishek Sharma's Rollercoaster T20I Debut

India opener Abhishek Sharma has revealed that his mentor Yuvraj Singh was delighted when he got out for a duck on his T20I debut against Zimbabwe, as the swashbuckling former all-rounder felt it was a ''good start.''

In his debut match, Abhishek was dismissed for zero as India lost the first T20I against hosts Zimbabwe by 13 runs. However, the 23-year-old made a remarkable comeback with a blistering maiden century (47-ball 100), securing India's 100-run victory in the second game.

''I spoke to him yesterday, and for some reason, he was very happy when I got out on zero. He said that's a good start, but he must be as proud as my family,'' Abhishek disclosed in a BCCI-posted video.

Abhishek credited Yuvraj, a hero of India's 2011 World Cup triumph, for honing his cricketing skills and providing life off-field support. ''Two-three years, he has worked hard not only on my cricket but off the field as well,'' he said.

After Sunday's game, Abhishek called Yuvraj, who said, ''Well done, very proud, you deserve it. Many more to come; this is just the start.''

India's quick turnaround between games favored the team as they leveled the five-match series 1-1. ''We lost yesterday, but I felt today is my day, and I should take the match to the end,'' Abhishek noted.

In the second game, Abhishek partnered with Ruturaj Gaikwad (77 not out off 47 balls) for a match-winning 137-run stand for the second wicket.

''I was in flow and wanted to express myself. I spoke to Rutu, and he said the same—'don't think much about the balls and hit what you think you can','' Abhishek added.

He also thanked Shubman Gill for lending him his bat, which turned out to be lucky once again. ''Whenever I play with his bat, I have done well,'' he quipped.

