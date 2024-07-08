Tom Pidcock: A Generational Talent on Two Wheels

British cyclist Tom Pidcock, 24, is an exceptional talent, seamlessly transitioning between road and mountain biking. Despite spending most of his time on the road with Ineos Grenadiers, he remains unbeatable on his mountain bike.

Pidcock's stellar career has been marked by memorable victories, including his jaw-dropping performance at Alpe d'Huez in the 2022 Tour de France and his win at the Strade Bianche in 2023. His passion for mountain biking was evident as he dominated the Tokyo Olympics, securing a gold medal in cross-country.

As Pidcock prepares for the Tour de France and the Paris Olympics, his focus remains on repeating his mountain biking success while also making strides in road racing. Fans eagerly anticipate his performances, despite limited mountain bike outings this season.

