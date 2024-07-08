Anupama Ramachandran Triumphs with Gold at Asian Women's Snooker Tournament

Anupama Ramachandran received an enthusiastic welcome at Chennai airport upon her return from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where she clinched the gold medal at the Senior Asian Women's Snooker Tournament. The Indian cueist defeated Thailand's Panchaya Channoi with a score of 3-1 to secure the prestigious title.

Upon returning, Anupama expressed her joy, stating, 'I won the gold medal at the Asian Snooker Championship held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from July 1-5. I'm very happy to have won this because it was a tournament conducted in a knockout end-league format. The tournament featured competitors from Saudi Arabia, Iran, India, Hong Kong, and Thailand.'

Despite a rocky start, trailing 0-1, Anupama made a strong comeback to win 3-1. She advanced to the finals after a convincing 3-0 victory against fellow Indian Keerthana Pandian in the semi-finals.

Anupama attributes her success to the confidence gained from winning a silver medal at last year's IBSF six-star championship in Doha. 'Last year, I won a silver medal at the IBSF six-star championship in Doha. It was a confidence boost for me because it was my first medal in a senior category,' she added.

While Anupama celebrated her gold medal in the women's category, eminent Indian cueist Pankaj Advani fell short in his quest for a hat-trick of titles at the 2024 Asian Billiards Championship, losing 2-5 to fellow Indian Dhruv Sitwala. Dhruv set an early dominant tone with a 103-point start, ultimately securing the title.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)