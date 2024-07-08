Left Menu

Armand Duplantis Triumphs at Paris Diamond League

Olympic pole vault champion Armand Duplantis claimed victory at the Paris Diamond League meet with a 6.00-meter vault. Despite failing at 6.25 meters, the Swede remains optimistic about his preparations for the upcoming Olympics. Duplantis, who set a world record at 6.24 meters, looks forward to further training in Stockholm.

Olympic pole vault champion Armand Duplantis clinched victory at the Paris Diamond League meet with a first-attempt vault of 6.00 meters. Despite not breaking his own world record, Duplantis is positive about his preparation for the Paris Games.

In April, the Swede set a world record by vaulting 6.24 meters at the Xiamen Diamond League meet. In Paris, his closest competitor, American Sam Kendricks, vaulted 5.95 meters.

Duplantis attempted 6.25 meters three times but was unsuccessful, partly due to challenging conditions. Reflecting on his performance, he cited the windy weather and admitted the difficulty of achieving perfection needed for a world record. He plans to return to Stockholm for further training before the Olympics.

