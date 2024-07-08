Left Menu

Spain and France Clash in European Championship Semifinal

Spain and France are set to face each other in the semifinals of the European Championship. Spain has scored significantly more goals than France, which has only scored through own goals and a penalty. Key players for both teams are either injured or suspended. The match will determine who faces England or the Netherlands in the final.

Spain and France are set for a high-stakes clash in the semifinals of the European Championship on Tuesday. The match features Spain, one of the tournament's highest-scoring teams, against a struggling French side led by star forward Kylian Mbappé, who has had difficulties with his protective mask following a nose injury.

The winner of this semifinal will face either England or the Netherlands in the final match scheduled for Sunday in Berlin. Both teams had to fight through extra time to earn their spots in the semis, with Spain securing a dramatic 2-1 victory over Germany and France edging out Portugal on penalties.

Key players from both squads will miss the critical match due to injuries and suspensions, with Spain particularly affected. Midfielder Pedri is out for the rest of the tournament due to a knee injury, and defender Dani Carvajal will miss the match after receiving a second yellow card.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

