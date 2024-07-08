Left Menu

Historic Penalty Shootouts of Euro 2024 Semi-Finalists

This article provides a detailed record of the penalty shootout performances of the Euro 2024 semi-finalists—England, France, Netherlands, and Spain. It includes only those shootouts that occurred during the World Cup and European Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:26 IST
The penalty shootout record of Euro 2024 semi-finalists reveals intriguing patterns and historical moments. England, with three wins and seven losses, has had mixed fortunes over the years.

France has experienced four wins and five losses, marking several critical moments in their football history. Similarly, the Netherlands have seen two wins and six losses, often falling short in crucial encounters.

Spain's record stands at five wins and six losses, showcasing a resilient yet tumultuous journey through penalty shootouts. Compiled by Nick Said and Karolos Grohmann, and edited by Ed Osmond, this comprehensive record highlights memorable moments and critical matches.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

