Taylor Fritz Triumphs Over Zverev in Wimbledon Comeback

Taylor Fritz made a remarkable comeback from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon fourth round. Despite Zverev's complaints about Fritz's guest box, Fritz focused on his victory, advancing to his fourth major quarterfinal. This match was one of the most dramatic so far at Wimbledon, tying records for five-set matches.

Updated: 09-07-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 09:27 IST
Taylor Fritz
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

American tennis star Taylor Fritz made an impressive comeback from a two-set deficit to defeat Germany's Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon fourth round. The win, characterized by high drama and intense gameplay, featured Fritz's second comeback from such a significant challenge at this year's tournament.

After the match, Zverev, who was visibly struggling with a knee injury, voiced his frustration at the behavior of Fritz's supporters, leading to a prolonged discussion at the net. Fritz, however, downplayed the incident and emphasized his focus on the game and his victory.

Fritz's latest win marks his fourth major quarterfinal appearance and his second at Wimbledon, after losing to Rafael Nadal in 2022. The American joins compatriot Tommy Paul in the final eight, representing the best U.S. showing at Wimbledon since 2000.



SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

 India
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

