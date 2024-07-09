Paraguay Fires Coach Daniel Garnero After Winless Copa America
Paraguayan coach Daniel Garnero has been dismissed following Paraguay's winless performance in the ongoing Copa America. The team lost all group matches and scored only five goals under Garnero's short tenure. No successor has been announced yet, and the team is preparing for World Cup qualifying matches.
Paraguay's Football Association has sacked coach Daniel Garnero in the wake of a dismal performance in the ongoing Copa America competition.
Under Garnero, Paraguay lost all group stage matches, including a 2-1 defeat to Colombia, a 4-1 loss to Brazil, and a 2-1 loss to Costa Rica, contributing to his short tenure of just 10 matches.
The team, which only netted five goals against conceding 13 since Garnero took charge in September, now faces upcoming challenges in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September but has yet to announce a new head coach.
