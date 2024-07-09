Left Menu

Paraguay Fires Coach Daniel Garnero After Winless Copa America

Paraguayan coach Daniel Garnero has been dismissed following Paraguay's winless performance in the ongoing Copa America. The team lost all group matches and scored only five goals under Garnero's short tenure. No successor has been announced yet, and the team is preparing for World Cup qualifying matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asuncion | Updated: 09-07-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 09:34 IST
Paraguay Fires Coach Daniel Garnero After Winless Copa America
  • Country:
  • Paraguay

Paraguay's Football Association has sacked coach Daniel Garnero in the wake of a dismal performance in the ongoing Copa America competition.

Under Garnero, Paraguay lost all group stage matches, including a 2-1 defeat to Colombia, a 4-1 loss to Brazil, and a 2-1 loss to Costa Rica, contributing to his short tenure of just 10 matches.

The team, which only netted five goals against conceding 13 since Garnero took charge in September, now faces upcoming challenges in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September but has yet to announce a new head coach.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024