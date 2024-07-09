Left Menu

French Rugby Stars Arrested in Argentina Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

French rugby players Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou have been arrested in Argentina over sexual assault allegations. Both players, recently debuted in senior international matches, are under investigation. The case comes shortly after another incident involving teammate Melvyn Jaminet, who was sent home for making a racist comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:11 IST
French rugby players Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou have been arrested in Argentina following allegations of sexual assault during their South American tour, said French Rugby Federation (FFR) President Florian Grill on Monday.

On their tour, the French team defeated Argentina 28-13 in Mendoza last weekend, with matches against Uruguay and Argentina still to come. Jegou and Auradou, who made their senior international debuts during the match, now face a serious investigation regarding the allegations.

The identities of the accused players were disclosed by Grill during a press conference in Argentina. He emphasized the severity of the situation and expressed sympathy for the alleged victim. Grill stated, "If the facts are confirmed, they are incredibly serious and counter to everything that rugby stands for."

Both players are being held at a local police station as the investigation proceeds. French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera also condemned the alleged actions, describing them as an "unspeakable atrocity" and voiced support for the victim.

The scandal follows another controversy involving French fullback Melvyn Jaminet, who was sent home after a video showed him making a racist remark. The 25-year-old has since issued an apology.

