James Anderson Bows Out in Final Test Against West Indies
James Anderson will play his 188th and final test for England against the West Indies at Lord's. After a stellar career spanning over two decades, Anderson will transition into a mentorship role. While this marks the end of an era for England's bowling attack, new talents like Gus Atkinson are stepping up.
James Anderson is set to take his final bow in England's first test against the West Indies at Lord's. The 188th test for Anderson will transition him from a player to England's fast-bowling mentor.
Despite being in top form, Anderson was informed by England's managing director Rob Key, coach Brendon McCullum, and captain Ben Stokes that he wouldn't be part of their plans for the 2025-26 Ashes.
Anderson, who recently took 7-35 in a County game, reflected on his career, stating he felt at peace with the decision. His career, which started in 2003, comes full circle at Lord's, where new talents like Gus Atkinson are now stepping up.
