Left Menu

James Anderson Bows Out in Final Test Against West Indies

James Anderson will play his 188th and final test for England against the West Indies at Lord's. After a stellar career spanning over two decades, Anderson will transition into a mentorship role. While this marks the end of an era for England's bowling attack, new talents like Gus Atkinson are stepping up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:05 IST
James Anderson Bows Out in Final Test Against West Indies
James Anderson
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

James Anderson is set to take his final bow in England's first test against the West Indies at Lord's. The 188th test for Anderson will transition him from a player to England's fast-bowling mentor.

Despite being in top form, Anderson was informed by England's managing director Rob Key, coach Brendon McCullum, and captain Ben Stokes that he wouldn't be part of their plans for the 2025-26 Ashes.

Anderson, who recently took 7-35 in a County game, reflected on his career, stating he felt at peace with the decision. His career, which started in 2003, comes full circle at Lord's, where new talents like Gus Atkinson are now stepping up.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024