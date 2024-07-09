Declan Rice Confident Ahead of Euro 2024 Semi-Final
Declan Rice remains confident and relaxed as England prepares to face the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final. The Arsenal midfielder stresses the team's momentum, his personal contribution, and urges fans to continue their support. England seeks their first European Championship title.
- Country:
- Germany
England's resilience will be on full display in the Euro 2024 semi-final clash against the Netherlands, as Arsenal's Declan Rice expresses both confidence and calm. With unmatched composure, Rice views the match as just another game, despite its high stakes.
Rice highlights England's momentum and his pivotal role, noting his exceptional distance covered and defensive contributions throughout the tournament. His unwavering commitment goes beyond expectations, showing through his unmatched energy and determination to support his teammates.
A victory would secure England's place in their second consecutive Euros final. Rice's message to fans is clear: continue backing the squad. He respects the Dutch team's historical prowess but remains steadfast in his belief that England has what it takes to make history again.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
