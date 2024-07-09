Gautam Gambhir Appointed as India's New Head Coach

Newly-appointed India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday expressed his deep honour in taking up the high-profile role, vowing to deliver positive results for the team. His statement came just after succeeding Rahul Dravid, who led the team to victory in the recent T20 World Cup.

Gambhir, a key player in India's 2011 ODI World Cup victory, emphasized the immense pride he felt in serving his country and stated that his goal remains to make every Indian proud. He noted the team carries the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians and promised to do everything in his power to make these dreams come true.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders captain acknowledged Rahul Dravid for his exemplary three-year tenure and expressed excitement to collaborate with cricketing luminaries such as VVS Laxman, the BCCI, and the support staff to advance Indian cricket in upcoming tournaments.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)