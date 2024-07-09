Left Menu

Medvedev Overcomes Sinner to Reach Wimbledon Semi-Finals

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev triumphed over world number one Jannik Sinner in a five-set match to secure a spot in the Wimbledon semi-finals. Despite momentum shifts and medical timeouts, Medvedev sealed victory on a covered Centre Court, avenging his previous defeat to Sinner in the Australian Open final.

Updated: 09-07-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:55 IST
Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev edged out world number one Jannik Sinner in a grueling five-set battle to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second consecutive year on Tuesday. The match, marked by momentum shifts, was more absorbing than thrilling, but Medvedev emerged victorious with scores of 6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(4) 2-6 6-3 on Centre Court.

This win ended Medvedev's five-match losing streak against Sinner and avenged his bitter defeat by the Italian in this year's Australian Open final where he squandered a two-set lead. Medvedev, aiming to add to his 2021 U.S. Open title, will face either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or American Tommy Paul in his ninth Grand Slam semi-final.

"I knew if I wanted to beat Jannik it needs to be a tough match. He's no longer someone you can beat easily," Medvedev said on court. "It's always tricky because one moment he looked unwell, and the next he went full power. He played intensely, especially in the fourth set."

