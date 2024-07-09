Medvedev Overcomes Sinner to Reach Wimbledon Semi-Finals
Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev triumphed over world number one Jannik Sinner in a five-set match to secure a spot in the Wimbledon semi-finals. Despite momentum shifts and medical timeouts, Medvedev sealed victory on a covered Centre Court, avenging his previous defeat to Sinner in the Australian Open final.
Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev edged out world number one Jannik Sinner in a grueling five-set battle to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second consecutive year on Tuesday. The match, marked by momentum shifts, was more absorbing than thrilling, but Medvedev emerged victorious with scores of 6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(4) 2-6 6-3 on Centre Court.
This win ended Medvedev's five-match losing streak against Sinner and avenged his bitter defeat by the Italian in this year's Australian Open final where he squandered a two-set lead. Medvedev, aiming to add to his 2021 U.S. Open title, will face either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or American Tommy Paul in his ninth Grand Slam semi-final.
"I knew if I wanted to beat Jannik it needs to be a tough match. He's no longer someone you can beat easily," Medvedev said on court. "It's always tricky because one moment he looked unwell, and the next he went full power. He played intensely, especially in the fourth set."
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Medvedev
- Wimbledon
- Sinner
- Grand Slam
- Tennis
- Semi-finals
- Centre Court
- Australian Open
- Champion
- Victory
ALSO READ
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals
"We proved Brian Lara right": Rashid Khan reflects on Afghanistan's iconic entry into semi-finals
Indian table tennis player Sreeja Akula attains career-best ranking of World No. 24
Jannik Sinner: Italy's Rising Tennis Titan Aims for Wimbledon Glory
USTA Safeguarding Review: 19 Key Recommendations to Protect Tennis Players