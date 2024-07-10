High Stakes Showdown: Uruguay vs. Colombia in Copa America Semi-Final

Uruguay is set to face their toughest opposition yet in high-flying Colombia, coach Marcelo Bielsa remarked on Tuesday ahead of the Copa America semi-final scheduled for Wednesday. Bielsa's squad arrives at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte following a grit-filled penalty shootout triumph over five-time world champions Brazil.

Colombia, who last tasted defeat in 2022 against Argentina, showcased their prowess by thrashing Panama 5-0 in the quarter-finals, spurred by an in-form James Rodriguez. '(Colombia) are a formidable rival, boasting a streak of positive results, and the squad along with the manager possess significant experience,' Bielsa stated during a press conference.

'Playing Brazil was undoubtedly the most challenging competition we could face, and Colombia is equally daunting,' he added. 'They have strong players, a well-organized system of play, and extensive collective work that lends their style a unique unity.'

The former Leeds United manager admitted he has no 'plan B' to halt Colombia's potent attack, the most prolific in the tournament with 11 goals. 'You envision games by trying to prevent your opponent from attacking while seeking chances to attack yourself,' he explained. 'There is no plan B; we must strive to execute our best game.'

Bielsa highlighted the unpredictability of the match, emphasizing that Uruguay must adapt to whatever the game demands. 'Colombia is better attacking than defending, but we both understand the necessity to defend. Ultimately, the outcome is in God's hands.'

