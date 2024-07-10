Left Menu

New Contenders Rise in Rhythmic Gymnastics Amid Russia, Belarus Absence at Paris Olympics

With Russia and Belarus absent from the Paris 2024 Olympics due to sanctions, the rhythmic gymnastics field opens up for 20 countries vying for top honors. Nations like Germany, Italy, and Bulgaria see this as a golden opportunity, while experts believe the competition's quality remains high.

Updated: 10-07-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 11:35 IST
Since the Atlanta 1996 Games, athletes from Russia and Belarus have dominated rhythmic gymnastics at the Olympics. However, due to sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine, they won't compete in Paris this year, giving over 20 other countries a chance to claim the sport's top prizes.

Caroline Hunt, director of the U.S. rhythmic gymnastics program, believes the absence of Russian and Belarusian athletes won't reduce the competition's quality. 'The world of rhythmic gymnastics is quite strong, and it's exciting to see many countries reach high levels,' she told Reuters.

Leading contenders now include Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, and Israel, who will aim to capitalize on this rare opportunity at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena in early August.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

