New Contenders Rise in Rhythmic Gymnastics Amid Russia, Belarus Absence at Paris Olympics

Since the Atlanta 1996 Games, athletes from Russia and Belarus have dominated rhythmic gymnastics at the Olympics. However, due to sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine, they won't compete in Paris this year, giving over 20 other countries a chance to claim the sport's top prizes.

Caroline Hunt, director of the U.S. rhythmic gymnastics program, believes the absence of Russian and Belarusian athletes won't reduce the competition's quality. 'The world of rhythmic gymnastics is quite strong, and it's exciting to see many countries reach high levels,' she told Reuters.

Leading contenders now include Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, and Israel, who will aim to capitalize on this rare opportunity at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena in early August.

