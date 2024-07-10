Rahul Dravid Declines Rs 2.5 Crore Bonus from BCCI

Rahul Dravid, the former India head coach, has turned down a Rs 2.5 crore bonus proposed by the BCCI in the wake of the national team's recent T20 World Cup triumph in the Americas.

Dravid was content with receiving an equal amount to that of his coaching staff — Rs 2.5 crore — despite the BCCI's intent to hike his bonus to Rs 5 crore, matching the players' rewards. Sources indicate that Dravid, 51, viewed the offer as a goodwill gesture, appreciating the equal pay policy for coaches.

Dravid's initial tenure as coach ended after last year's 50-over World Cup, but he extended his role for the T20 World Cup due to persuasion from skipper Rohit Sharma and the BCCI. With his coaching period now concluded on a triumphant note, Dravid is reportedly considering a break before deciding his next career step amidst speculation of an IPL mentorship role. Meanwhile, former India opener Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the new head coach for the next three years, having recently led the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL victory.

