India Clinches Thrilling Victory Over Zimbabwe in Third T20I
Shubman Gill's impressive 66 and Washington Sundar's stellar 3/15 helped India secure a 23-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third T20I, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Despite a late resurgence led by Dion Myers, Zimbabwe fell short, finishing at 159/6.
Updated: 10-07-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:48 IST
Shubman Gill led India's batting with a crucial 66 runs, and Washington Sundar's excellent bowling figures of 3/15 helped secure a 23-run win against Zimbabwe in the third T20I on Wednesday, giving India a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
Opting to bat first, India posted a total of 182/4, with Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad contributing significantly. Gaikwad played a blistering knock of 49 runs from 28 balls.
Despite a fighting innings from Dion Myers, who scored an unbeaten 65, Zimbabwe fell short and ended at 159/6. The series continues with the fourth T20I scheduled for Saturday.
