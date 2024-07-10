Left Menu

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Meteoric Rise: Enters ICC T20I Top 10

India's Ruturaj Gaikwad climbed 13 places to enter the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings top 10 after scoring 77* off 47 balls. With key players rested, the Zimbabwe tour highlighted emerging talent like Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, and Abhishek Sharma. Others like Brian Bennett and Wanindu Hasaranga also made notable gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:54 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad. (Photo- ICC X). Image Credit: ANI
India's Ruturaj Gaikwad soared in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings, climbing 13 spots to reach the seventh position following a stellar 77* off 47 balls, leading to a comprehensive India win in the second T20I.

With many of India's T20 World Cup 2024-winning squad rested for the Zimbabwe tour, the series has spotlighted the country's emerging talent. Alongside Gaikwad, Rinku Singh and Abhishek Sharma showcased their prowess, making significant ranking gains. Rinku ascended four places to 39th with an unbeaten 48 off 22 balls, while Abhishek smashed a stunning century in just 47 balls, moving to 75th.

Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett also impressed, jumping 25 places to reach the 96th position. In bowling rankings, Adam Zampa, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Maheesh Theekshana gained, with Adam Zampa moving to seventh. India's Ravi Bishnoi and Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani also climbed the ranks. Wanindu Hasaranga now leads the all-rounder rankings, ahead of Hardik Pandya.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

