England Women's Rugby Team Secures Dominant Victory Over New Zealand
England's women's rugby team won an impressive 24-12 victory over world champions New Zealand at Twickenham, marking their 17th consecutive win. The game saw tries from Marlie Packer, Abby Dow, Ellie Kildunne, and Natasha Hunt. The win is significant ahead of the upcoming global finals in England.
In a significant display of dominance, England's women's rugby team triumphed over world champions New Zealand with a 24-12 victory at Twickenham on Saturday. This win extends their unbeaten run to 17 matches and marks their fourth victory out of five encounters against the Black Ferns.
Under Coach John Mitchell, England blitzed through the first half, establishing a 24-0 lead with tries from captain Marlie Packer, wing Abby Dow, full-back Ellie Kildunne, and scrumhalf Natasha Hunt. Despite a late comeback attempt from the Black Ferns with two scores from Katelyn Vahaakolo, England maintained control of the match in front of a 41,523-strong crowd.
The opening half was marked by critical decisions, such as opting for an attacking lineout instead of a kickable penalty, leading to Packer's try. Dow's spectacular run and Kildunne's pre-halftime score further solidified England's dominance, which continued with Hunt's second-period try. The victory sets a strong precedent as England prepares to host the global finals next year.
