American Duo Dominates with Historic Win at Solheim Cup
Allisen Corpuz and Nelly Korda helped the U.S. secure a commanding 8-4 lead against Europe in the Solheim Cup with historic alternate-shot victories. Lexi Thompson also shone in what could be her final Solheim Cup. Meanwhile, Europe’s Charley Hull and Anna Nordqvist kept their team competitive with key wins.
Allisen Corpuz and Nelly Korda delivered pivotal performances on Saturday at the Solheim Cup, helping the Americans secure a commanding 8-4 lead against Europe. The duo made Solheim Cup history by becoming the first to win four consecutive alternate-shot matches.
Playing at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, the U.S. entered the day with a 6-2 advantage, the largest one-day margin in the tournament's history. They split the morning session, working to prevent Europe from a record fourth consecutive win.
Lexi Thompson improved her alternate-shot record in what could be her final Solheim Cup, teaming with Lauren Coughlin for a decisive victory. Europe's Charley Hull and Anna Nordqvist also shone, adding crucial points for their team. American fans, despite initial transportation issues, were treated to an exhilarating day of golf.
(With inputs from agencies.)
