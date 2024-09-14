American Duo Dominates with Historic Win at Solheim Cup

Allisen Corpuz and Nelly Korda delivered pivotal performances on Saturday at the Solheim Cup, helping the Americans secure a commanding 8-4 lead against Europe. The duo made Solheim Cup history by becoming the first to win four consecutive alternate-shot matches.

Playing at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, the U.S. entered the day with a 6-2 advantage, the largest one-day margin in the tournament's history. They split the morning session, working to prevent Europe from a record fourth consecutive win.

Lexi Thompson improved her alternate-shot record in what could be her final Solheim Cup, teaming with Lauren Coughlin for a decisive victory. Europe's Charley Hull and Anna Nordqvist also shone, adding crucial points for their team. American fans, despite initial transportation issues, were treated to an exhilarating day of golf.

