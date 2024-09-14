Left Menu

Real Betis Star William Carvalho Suffers Major Injury

Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho has torn his right Achilles tendon. The injury occurred during a match against Leganes. Betis confirmed that the 32-year-old will need surgery. Carvalho has been a key player since joining Betis in 2018 and has also had a successful international career with Portugal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:27 IST
