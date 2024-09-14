Real Betis Star William Carvalho Suffers Major Injury
Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho has torn his right Achilles tendon. The injury occurred during a match against Leganes. Betis confirmed that the 32-year-old will need surgery. Carvalho has been a key player since joining Betis in 2018 and has also had a successful international career with Portugal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:27 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho has torn his right Achilles tendon, the Spanish club announced on Saturday.
Carvalho sustained the injury during Friday's 2-0 victory over Leganes in the Spanish league.
Betis confirmed that the 32-year-old, who has been a key player since joining the club in 2018, will require surgery in the coming days. Carvalho has had a distinguished career, helping Portugal win the 2016 European Championship and competing in three World Cups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Breakthrough Surgery Restores Vision for 62-Year-Old Man
Jordan Spieth's Road to Recovery: Wrist Surgery and the Path Ahead
Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery: A Beacon of Hope for Cardiac Patients
Elton John Battles Severe Eye Infection Amidst Recovery from Knee Surgery
Life-Saving 15-Hour Cardiac Surgery Successfully Performed at Noida Hospital