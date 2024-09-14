Real Betis Star William Carvalho Suffers Major Injury

Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho has torn his right Achilles tendon, the Spanish club announced on Saturday.

Carvalho sustained the injury during Friday's 2-0 victory over Leganes in the Spanish league.

Betis confirmed that the 32-year-old, who has been a key player since joining the club in 2018, will require surgery in the coming days. Carvalho has had a distinguished career, helping Portugal win the 2016 European Championship and competing in three World Cups.

(With inputs from agencies.)