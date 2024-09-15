India A Triumphs Over India D in Duleep Trophy Thriller
Ricky Bhui's resilient century for India D was in vain as spinners Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian powered India A to a commanding 186-run victory in the Duleep Trophy match. Bhui’s 113 runs couldn't prevent a total collapse, ending India D's title hopes while keeping India A in contention.
In a high-stakes Duleep Trophy match, Ricky Bhui's resolute 113-run innings offered India D a glimmer of hope. However, spinners Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian took command, leading India A to a decisive 186-run victory over India D on Sunday.
Starting from an overnight score of 44, Bhui fought valiantly but found little support from his teammates. India D, chasing 488, were all out for 301, ending their title aspirations. India A, with this win, remain in the title run with 6 points, trailing table-toppers India C by 3 points.
Despite Bhui's efforts and useful partnerships with Yash Dubey, Shreyas Iyer, and Sanju Samson, India D faltered as Mulani and Kotian capitalized on a spin-friendly pitch. Mulani, later named player of the match, and Kotian dismantled the lineup, securing a vital win for India A.
(With inputs from agencies.)
