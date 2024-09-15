Rain Halts Decisive T20 Clash Between England and Australia
The decisive T20 match between England and Australia at Old Trafford was abandoned due to persistent rain. Despite scheduled inspections, the umpires called off the match. The series concluded in a 1-1 tie. Both teams will now prepare for the five-match One-Day International series starting Thursday at Trent Bridge.
The decisive Twenty20 clash between England and Australia in Manchester was washed out due to persistent rain. Despite multiple pitch inspections, umpires determined the conditions unsuitable, calling off the match without a ball being bowled.
Play was initially set to commence at 1330 GMT at Old Trafford. However, ongoing rainfall led to continuous delays, and the match was officially abandoned at around 1520 GMT.
The result left the three-match T20 series tied at 1-1. Focus now shifts to the upcoming five-match One-Day International series, beginning Thursday at Trent Bridge.
