Indian Chess Teams Shine at 45th Olympiad
Both the Indian men's and women's chess teams have performed exceptionally in the 45th Chess Olympiad. The men's team, led by D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaise, defeated Azerbaijan 3-1. The women's team won against Kazakhstan with R Vaishali securing the decisive victory. India joins the leaders with a perfect score.
The Indian men's chess team, spearheaded by D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaise, triumphed 3-1 over Azerbaijan in the fifth round of the 45th Chess Olympiad. Gukesh and Erigaise secured quick victories, while Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi played for draws, ensuring India a definitive win.
Maintaining an unbeaten record with ten points, India now tops the leaderboard alongside Vietnam, China, and Hungary, each achieving victories in their matches. Norway and Iran, with nine points each, hold the fifth position.
In the women's category, an upset was seen as Grandmaster D Harika lost, but the team rallied, thanks to R Vaishali's crucial win, to secure a 2.5-1.5 victory over Kazakhstan. India joins Armenia and Mongolia at the top, setting the stage for intense rounds ahead.
